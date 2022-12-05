Devastated mother shares name of 13-year-old killed in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of the 13-year-old killed in a Saturday night drive-by shooting in Northwest Jacksonville has released the name of her son.

Prince Holland was riding in an SUV with four others after leaving football tryouts when someone pulled up to the intersection of Moncrief Road West and Kings Road and opened fire on the vehicle.

Holland died as a result of his injuries. The 21-year-old driver and an 11-year-old boy were also struck, but News4JAX has learned that they are expected to survive. The other two boys, ages 14 and 15, were uninjured.

RELATED: MAD DADS anti-violence group calls fatal shooting of 13-year-old ‘tragic for our community’

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, local organizations and community members have expressed outrage toward the senseless gun violence around Jacksonville, especially affecting the youth.

Pastor Glenn Forman Jr. at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church said change is needed. Forman’s daughter and Holland were classmates at school and friends.

“My heart is breaking. To know now another parent has to look at their child to tell them goodbye when they were just looking to tell them good morning,” Forman said.

Forman said, the last time he spoke with Holland, the pastor told him he would see the teen on Monday.

“Our kids are losing their lives behind senseless violence, behind stupidity. Behind stuff that a lot of times they don’t even know they’re involved in,” Forman said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with Holland’s funeral expenses.