Sheriff: 13-year-old ‘just going home from football’ killed in drive-by

JSO officers say they were called to the scene just after 6 this evening and found a red SUV with five victims inside. The driver of the car is now in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting incident that happened Sunday evening on Jacksonville’s Northside.

According to JSO, shortly before 6:30 p.m., a 20-year-old driver of a red SUV and five teenage passengers were leaving the Legend Center on Soutel Drive after football tryouts. The driver is believed to be a football coach. When the car stopped at the intersection of Moncrief Road and Kings Road, an unknown suspect shot the SUV “numerous times” striking several of the passengers, JSO said.

All victims were taken to the hospital.

The driver is in critical condition. A 13-year-old died as a result of gunshot injuries, and an 11-year-old is in stable condition. The other two teens, ages 14 and 15, were uninjured.

It is unclear why someone was shooting at the vehicle or who they were targeting.

JSO is investigating and interviewing witnesses.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

Sheriff T.K. Waters expressed his “frustration” after responding to this shooting and made a plea to the community.

“I ask the community this, ‘Can we please stand together? Can we please fight this problem that we have in our community? Because it’s very frustrating and should not happen. We lost a 13-year-old kid just going home from football practice,” Waters said. “So, I will say this to anyone who’s out there responsible. We’re not going to rest. We’re going to work. We’re going to continue to work until we find out who’s responsible.”

As of 11:15 p.m., News Kings Road, Lorida and Redpoll avenues are still blocked as JSO works to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.