Bullet strikes window of mayor’s office on 4th floor of City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it was discovered that a what appeared to be a gunshot struck the fourth-floor window of the mayor’s office at City Hall.

No one was injured, but the window was visibly damaged from the impact.

It’s unclear exactly when the incident occurred, but a city council staffer on break found several 9 mm bullet casings Monday morning in James Weldon Johnson Park. An officer responded to the woman’s call around 11 a.m. and took the four spent casings into evidence. According to a city hall source, the damage to the window was discovered Monday afternoon.

News4JAX has requested comment from the mayor’s office.

City Hall was previously struck by gunfire in August 2021 during a shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park. No one inside City Hall was injured in that incident either.