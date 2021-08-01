Partly Cloudy icon
City Hall struck by gunfire during 1 of 2 overnight shootings in Jacksonville

Teen & man hospitalized after shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park, police say

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, City Hall was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Hall was struck by gunfire during one of two shootings early Sunday morning in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:50 a.m., according to JSO, police were dispatched to a shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park on West Monroe Street in downtown Jacksonville. Officers said a teenage boy was shot and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said they were later notified of a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that also stemmed from this incident.

While securing the scene, according to police, it was discovered that City Hall was struck by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported inside the building.

Another shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. outside a nightclub on Southside Boulevard at Patton Road, just north of Beach Boulevard. Police said three men in their 20s were shot, one of whom died. Police said the other two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

