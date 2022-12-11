Mayor: City’s neighborhoods department director dies after ‘courageous battle with cancer’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bryan Mosier, the director of the city of Jacksonville’s Neighborhoods Department, has died after what Mayor Lenny Curry called a “courageous battle with cancer.”

Curry posted Saturday on Twitter, offering his condolences to Mosier’s family.

My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of @CityofJax Neighborhoods Director, Bryan Mosier. He passed last night after courageous battle with cancer. Bryan was a dedicated public servant, and a good friend. He brightened up every room and it was an honor to know him. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) December 10, 2022

“Bryan was a dedicated public servant, and a good friend. He brightened up every room and it was an honor to know him,” Curry wrote.

News4JAX interviewed Mosier on several occasions over the years for stories ranging from code enforcement trash cleanup to inspections that uncovered “life-threatening” conditions at a local apartment complex.

The Neighborhoods Department that Mosier ran oversees Animal Care and Protective Services, the Environmental Quality Division, Mosquito Control, Municipal Code Compliance, Housing and Community Development, the Office of Consumer Affairs, the Neighborhoods Services Office, Neighborhoods Property Administration, and the 630-CITY Customer Service Center.

Curry reinstated the Neighborhoods Department when he took office in 2016 to be a one-stop department for Jacksonville residents who have trouble with neighborhood issues.