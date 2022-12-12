Cleaning up leftover debris from Hurricane Nicole begins in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – There are still scraps of wood and other materials scattered along St. Johns County beaches about a month after Hurricane Nicole hit northeast Florida.

Crews will clean up all leftover storm debris in St. Johns County starting on Monday.

A staging and collection area will be set up in the Crescent Beach parking lot, with limited parking open to the public, according to the county’s board of commissioners.

Teams have already started surveying beach erosion, looking at residential damage, and assessing roads, bridges, sewer, and water systems.

Nicole brought heavy rains, strong winds, and a dangerous storm surge, and the damage left behind along the St. John’s County coastline is visible.

If it weren’t for Hurricane Irma’s heavy rain, Hurricane Nichole would claim the area’s worst storm surge since the early 1900s.

Storm tides in the November 10 storm surpassed levels reached recently by Hurricane Ian when it crossed Florida in October and brought a surge almost as high as Irma.

St. Johns County officials estimate roughly 200-300 people experienced damage from Nicole.

That translates to about $30 million worth of damage.

Homeowners with damaged walkovers in Crescent Beach are asked to identify or collect loose debris and material on their property before Monday if they want to salvage this material. If they don’t, debris will be removed from the beach and discarded.

For more information on this project, please contact St. Johns County Beach Services at 904-209-0331.