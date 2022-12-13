Man shot multiple times by officers outside Westside home charged with murder after body found

Murder suspect who raised gun at officers shot multiple times outside Westside home: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was shot multiple times by police outside a Westside home Monday has been charged with murder after a body was found inside the home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said Eric S. Lackey, 44, raised a gun toward officers Monday before an officer fired at him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in custody with life-threatening injuries.

JSO said it later found someone else dead inside the home and Lackey was arrested on a murder charge.

According to JSO, officers arrived at the home on Hyde Park Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to a shooting. As they approached the home, one of the three officers heard a gunshot, JSO said.

The officers took cover behind a vehicle on the street, then a man, later identified as Lackey, came out of the home holding a gun, JSO said.

The officers told Lackey to drop the gun, according to JSO, but instead, officers said Lackey pointed it at them and that’s when an officer shot Lackey multiple times.

When JSO entered the home, they found another man dead from a gunshot wound.

JSO did not reveal the relationship between Lackey and the man found dead in the home.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

According to News4JAX records, there have now been 13 officer-involved incidents in 2022. Eight people have died this year after an officer-involved incident.

Neighbors said the area is normally a quiet neighborhood.

“When we hear the helicopter a lot of times it’s over off San Juan or in another area but never right here,” William Clements told NewsJAX.

“All of our neighbors are very good people. We talk on a daily basis. We’re very open,” Ally Blue said.