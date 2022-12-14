Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday.

Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside.

JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting at the home, they heard a gunshot.

Eric Lackey, 44, then came out of the home holding a gun and raised it toward police before he was shot multiple times, JSO said.

The family is in shock. They say it doesn’t feel real.

Two sons of Steven Lackey confirmed they believe they lost their father Steven at the hands of their brother, Eric.

The family also lost their mother to COVID-19 last year and didn’t think a situation like this would take their father away.

Steven Lackey, 67, was found murdered inside a home on the Westside. His wife died last year after contracting COVID-19. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

His sons say Steven Lackey was a loving and caring man with all the answers.

Lackey was an electrician in the Navy and worked for the city of Jacksonville. He was also on the production crew for a Star Trek recreation set in Kingsland, Ga.

News4JAX was told Steven Lackey had some health issues that his son Adam was helping him with. But he kept a smile on his face, especially when he was with his grandchildren.

Steven’s sons Adam and John said they were all together last week.

“The last time I saw him in person it was a surprise visit to go see him and I was just dropping something off for him and he just told me how much he loved and appreciated everything I was doing for him and I knew how much he cared about me and it was just nice to have that had that memory,” Adam said.

Steven Lackey, 67, stands with his sons Adam and John and his late wife June. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“I remember whenever he went to see me, he had this way he was like ‘Hey, I just want you to know I love you and I’m so glad to see you,’” John Lackey said.

As of Tuesday, Adam Lackey said Eric is in a coma at the hospital and isn’t expected to recover.

Eric was awaiting trial for an incident involving his father that happened last year. In that case, Eric was charged with aggravated battery of a person 65 and older.

Adam Lackey said the relationship between their brother Eric and their father was rocky, but they never expected it to go this far.

“We did our best to kind of help him as much as we could,” Adam Lackey said. “[Eric] put a lot of blame for his problems on dad, as opposed to taking responsibility for his own actions. And unfortunately that, you know, ended how it ended.”

An online fundraiser was set up to help the family with expenses.