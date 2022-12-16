61º

US marshals, Clay County sheriff’s task force involved in Green Cove Springs shooting; no law enforcement officers injured

Joe McLean, Reporter

Staff, News4JAX

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – U.S. marshals and a Clay County sheriff’s task force were involved in a shooting Friday in Green Cove Springs, authorities said.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, which was reported around 11:45 a.m. near West and North streets, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

“The suspect has been apprehended,” the Police Department said.

The Police Department added that none of its officers were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

