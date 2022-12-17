Holiday shoppers come out in full swing for ‘Super Saturday’

Super Saturday was in full effect at the St. Johns Town Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Super Saturday was in full effect at the St. Johns Town Center ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Stores were packed. Parking lots were flooded with cars, and it took the News4JAX crew 25 minutes to find a parking space. And... it started raining, but despite all of those factors, shoppers were determined to get those last-minute gifts.

“This is our tradition for our 44th anniversary. We come here every year to go Christmas shopping for our anniversary,” one shopper told News4JAX.

Many store managers compared the crowds to the ones garnered on Black Friday.

Traffic was heavy as shoppers came in and out of the mall, but most people were in good spirits and said that was to be expected.

“It’s just been a lot of traffic but that’s normal, I guess with any holiday season. So, we expected that, but so far, it’s been chill,” another shopper said.