2 Duval County women claim $1M from $50 scratch-off game

Best holiday gift ever!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Duval County, Jacksonville, Money
2 Duval County women win scratch-off game (News4JAX)

TALLAHASSEE – Two Duval County women — a 39-year-old and a 52-year-old — turned $50 into a $1 million prize when they purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

One woman claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office and the other claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Both winners chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

One woman purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5858 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The other woman purchased her winning ticket from Prime Time Food Store, located at 12020 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville. That retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

