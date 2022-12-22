Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?

NOTE: It is always a good idea to call the store ahead of time to confirm hours of operation and that the store is indeed open.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat.

We also want to note that Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday — meaning the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26.

Related: Let’s talk trash: What you need to know for the holidays | Coldest Christmas in 3 decades: How to prepare your home for the freezing temperatures

Here’s a list of the spots you’ll be able to visit — and not visit — over Christmas:

Banks: Banks will be open on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Dec. 25 & Dec. 26.

Grocery/Shopping stores: Aldi, B.J.’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Publix and Walmart are closed on Christmas Dec. 25. They will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.

Pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day

Convenience stores: 7-Eleven, Buc-ee’s and Wawa will all be open for 24 hours on Christmas Day. Circle K will be open during regular hours on Dec. 25.

Restaurants: Applebee’s, Chart House, Denny’s, Dunkin’ Donuts (24 hours), Fogo de Chao, IHOP will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., McDonald’s will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Panda Express, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Waffle House will be open on Christmas Day.

Starbucks: Starbucks will remain open on Christmas (Dec. 25) like every year.

Movie theaters: AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters, and Regal Cinemas will all be open on Dec. 25.

Scroll down to see a full list of closed stores.

Here is what is closed and open on Christmas Day

Full list of stores that will be closed on Christmas, according to Countryliving.com.