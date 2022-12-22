Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat.
We also want to note that Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday — meaning the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26.
Here’s a list of the spots you’ll be able to visit — and not visit — over Christmas:
Banks: Banks will be open on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Dec. 25 & Dec. 26.
Grocery/Shopping stores: Aldi, B.J.’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Publix and Walmart are closed on Christmas Dec. 25. They will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.
Pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day
Convenience stores: 7-Eleven, Buc-ee’s and Wawa will all be open for 24 hours on Christmas Day. Circle K will be open during regular hours on Dec. 25.
Restaurants: Applebee’s, Chart House, Denny’s, Dunkin’ Donuts (24 hours), Fogo de Chao, IHOP will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., McDonald’s will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Panda Express, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Waffle House will be open on Christmas Day.
Starbucks: Starbucks will remain open on Christmas (Dec. 25) like every year.
Movie theaters: AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters, and Regal Cinemas will all be open on Dec. 25.
Scroll down to see a full list of closed stores.
Full list of stores that will be closed on Christmas, according to Countryliving.com.
- Ace Hardware
- Aldi
- Barnes and Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Costco
- Cost Plus World Market
- Cracker Barrel
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Family Dollar
- Hallmark
- H-E-B
- HomeGoods
- JOANN
- Kohl’s
- Kroger
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- ModCloth
- Party City
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Stonewall Kitchen
- Target
- The Home Depot
- T.J. Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- West Elm
- Whole Foods