Condo association president arrested 3rd time on charges related to video voyeurism, Flagler deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – The homeowners association president of a condominium complex in Flagler County has been arrested now for a third time on charges of video voyeurism, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said Robert Orr was re-arrested Wednesday on nine felony charges, including five counts of video voyeurism and an additional four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He posted bail on a $45,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies have identified four victims. It said encrypted files were found on Orr’s laptop, which led to the additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said all were unknowingly recorded by hidden video cameras in the condominium.

Deputies said the investigation began in August when a woman who was vacationing in her grandmother’s condo, which is next to Orr’s condo, told deputies she found a hidden camera in the master bedroom.

Investigators previously said a video recorded in August showed Orr recording himself while placing the camera inside the condo owner’s bathroom and then eventually placing the camera inside a flower pot in the master bedroom.