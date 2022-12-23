Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says

Jacksonville police say William Campbell was arrested in connection with a double shooting in September in Brentwood that left a woman dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an alert from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a 47-year-old woman and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times in a fenced backyard behind a residence.

Both were rushed to UF Health Jacksonville, where the woman died, police said.

According to police, the man was in critical condition and underwent surgery. The Sheriff’s Office said Friday that he has since been released from the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office also announced Friday morning that an arrest warrant had been obtained for the suspect, who police identified as William Campbell, and that he was taken into custody Thursday.

According to JSO, Campbell, 26, is charged with murder and attempted murder.