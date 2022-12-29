JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”

It’s unclear what caused the outage or when it started, but an assessment is underway.

According to the JEA outage map, just about 2,000 customers were affected around 1 p.m.

Crews estimate full restoration by 2 p.m., according to the website.

To keep track or report an outage, visit jea.com to view the outage map.