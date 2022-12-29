Nikki Kimbleton set to exit Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration, leave Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City of Jacksonville Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is set to leave Mayor Lenny Curry’s Administration, the city announced Thursday.

According to the city, she and her family are relocating to the Denver, Colorado, area at the end of January.

“It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a prepared statement. “I am confident of her continued success as she moves on to new and exciting endeavors. It’s been a pleasure to serve with Nikki and she will be greatly missed.”

Kimbleton has served in the role since April 2019. Prior to that, she spent 13 years anchoring and reporting for New4JAX.

Before moving to Jacksonville in 2004 to be close to family, Kimbleton got her start at Troy University in Alabama and began her professional career with stints in Montgomery and Birmingham.

According to the city, current Assistant Director of Public Affairs Katharine Wiles will be filling Kimbleton’s position. Wiles started working with the city in October 2021, and before that, she spent a decade working on local, statewide and national elections, as well as public policy and government affairs initiatives with veteran nonprofits and hospital networks.

The city said the staffing changes are slated to occur on Jan. 13.