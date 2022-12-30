Where are the best views for New Years Eve fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In typical fashion, Jacksonville is ringing in the New Year with its annual fireworks show downtown on Saturday night.

The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space.

This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge.

The show can be viewed from both the north and south banks in Downtown Jacksonville.

Riverfront Plaza, formerly the site of the Jacksonville Landing, is a great open space with plenty of room for people to get a front row seat. In addition, viewing from the Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge — where the Riverside Arts Market is held — are other options.

Don’t feel like going out? You can watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home with our “Choose Your View” live streams. Click here to watch the fireworks from all over Northeast Florida.