Gov. DeSantis has even more Republican support as he approaches 2nd term

As soon as 2023 rings in, Florida leaders will be sworn-in for their four-year terms in office.

That goes for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has even more Republican support now as he begins his second term. He was the youngest Florida governor on his first inauguration day four years ago, since Park Trammell took the oath of office in 1913.

Trammell was 36 years old. DeSantis had turned 40 four months before he took the oath.

DeSantis became the Sunshine State’s first Generation X governor, following three baby boomers — Rick Scott, Charlie Crist and Jeb Bush.

DeSantis served in the Navy before nearly three terms in Congress representing Northeast Florida.

The first time around, DeSantis had a narrow win against Andrew Gillum.

This time, it was a blowout election victory to earn his second term, winning by roughly 20 points.

November’s elections saw an increase in the Republican influence in state government. The Florida House and Senate both won super majorities, and with Wilton Simpson elected as agriculture commissioner, now all the Cabinet positions are held by Republicans.

That indicates DeSantis will have all the support he needs for his second-term goals.

DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis celebrated four years ago at the inaugural ball. The big dance is on the agenda once again and scheduled to return to the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on Tuesday night.

The inauguration ceremony is one thing. The other events surrounding inauguration are fundraising opportunities. The team for DeSantis has been offering VIP treatment to the events, even including a million dollar donation-level package.

I will be in the state capital for live reports from the inauguration starting Monday evening. I’ll have more from the ceremony on Tuesday, which starts at 11 a.m. DeSantis is expected to take the oath around noon.

We’ll be streaming it live here on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.