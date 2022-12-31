Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

Police are investigating a homicide at the Scottish Inns off Philips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.

According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to the hospital where he died.

Officers are working to identify the man and interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information on this case, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.