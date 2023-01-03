Putnam County man sentenced to life for brutal stabbing of girlfriend

PALATKA, Fla. – A jury in Putnam County on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the stabbing death of his 16-year-old girlfriend, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office.

The two-day trial ended in December, when Anthony Foxx, who was 19 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of murder. According to investigators, Foxx on March 26, 2020, stabbed his girlfriend more than 120 times, then went to her father’s home — covered in blood — to tell him that she was dead.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, witnesses said Foxx and the 16-year-old had been arguing earlier in the day. Another witness, the SAO said, saw Foxx standing over her body immediately after she was killed.

The State Attorney’s Office said crucial physical evidence in the case included Foxx’s DNA, which was found under the 16-year-old’s fingernails, and threatening Facebook messages from Foxx to his girlfriend three days before her death, which were found on her phone.

“The defendant stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend more than 120 times in a viscous and merciless rage,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of the case in a prepared statement. “Such a brutal and furious crime - to such a young and promising young girl - leaves us all with a sense of disbelief and disgust. May the family find some measure of consolation in the fact that the life sentence insures he will die in the state prison system.”