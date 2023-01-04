76º

Former youth pastor convicted in 1994 murder of teen pleads guilty in child porn case

Ronnie Hyde designated sexual offender

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

File photo of Ronnie Hyde during his murder trial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ronnie Hyde, who was convicted last year of killing 16-year-old Fred Laster, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the possession of child pornography case against him, according to Duval County court records.

Court records show Hyde, 66, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child porn and was designated a sexual offender.

Hyde, a former youth pastor, was sentenced to seven years in prison, and that sentence will run concurrently with his life sentence for his conviction in the murder of Laster, whose dismembered remains were found in 1994 behind a Columbia County gas station.

Hyde’s attorney successfully lobbied for the child pornography charges to be tried separately. Hyde had originally been charged with 25 counts of possession of child porn.

