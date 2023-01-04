Jacksonville man who pleaded guilty to voter fraud to serve 10 months in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is headed to jail for voter fraud. Marc Crump is a convicted felon who was arrested in April and charged with false voter registration and election fraud.

Records show he voted in the August 2020 primary and the November 2020 general election.

On Wednesday morning, Crump was sentenced to ten months in the Duval County jail. Way shorter than the ten years he could have faced.

RELATED: 54-year-old convicted felon pleads guilty to voter fraud, false registration charges | Convicted felon charged with voter fraud

These voter fraud convictions add two more felonies to his record.

Crump had previously been convicted of manslaughter in Alachua County in 1993. Eleven years later he was convicted of molesting a child, also in Alachua County.

He previously told News4JAX he received a voter registration card in the mail, and assumed that under Amendment 4, which granted felons in Florida the right to vote under certain conditions, he was able to cast a ballot.

However, Amendment 4 does not apply to those convicted of sexual offenses.

His sentencing hearing Wednesday morning lasted a few minutes, after which he was taken to jail in handcuffs.

The Supervisor of Elections said cases like this are extremely rare in Duval County, the last time he can remember such a case involving a convicted felon happened six or seven years ago.