54-year-old convicted felon pleads guilty to voter fraud, false registration charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday to voter fraud charges after prosecutors said he voted as a felon when he wasn’t eligible, according to court records.

Marc Crump, 54, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of election fraud voting and obtaining a false registration, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant, Crump was convicted in 1993 of manslaughter in Alachua County. He was added to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement registered sex offenders’ database after, the warrant shows, he was convicted in 2004 of lewd and lascivious molestation in Alachua County.

He now lives in Jacksonville, and according to the arrest report, he applied for his voting rights a couple of years ago. About a year after that, he applied for state assistance and received a voter registration card in the mail, so he assumed he was OK to vote, the report stated.

The report goes on to say he received a letter about two or three months later advising him his voting rights were not valid -- which was the first time he was aware he was not allowed to vote.

Crump told News4JAX he was under the impression that his voting rights were restored through a constitutional amendment known as Amendment 4.

According to databases from the Florida Division of Elections, in December 2021, a Marc A. Crump, matching this Marc Crump’s address and date of birth, registered to vote on June 25, 2020.

He voted early in the August 2020 primary and in the November 2020 general election, stating voting records show. At the time of the general election, he was a registered Democrat.

Crump’s voter registration details are not present in state databases as of February 2022.

The warrant also notes that Crump had also registered to vote in Duval County in September 2004 and cast a ballot in the 2008 general election, although the statute of limitations had expired on that matter.

Crump’s sentencing trial is scheduled for January 4.