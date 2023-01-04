Man smashes beer bottle over bar bouncer’s head on New Year’s Eve, police say

Person of interest in assault on security at the White Lion on New Years Eve

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Police are looking for a person of interest they say may have been involved in an attack on bouncers at the White Lion Bar & Grill on Cuna Street on New Year’s Eve.

According to a police report, some people wanted to skip the line to get into the White Lion just after 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and when they were told they had to wait in line, they refused.

St. Augustine Police sent out a photo of their person of interest on their social media accounts.

According to the police report, the bouncer grabbed one of the people to keep them from moving into the front of the line, and another person smashed a beer bottle over the bouncer’s head.

Both people ran away after the incident, according to police. One of them was found by police, but the person who hit the bouncer in the head with the beer bottle has not been found.

He was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with dyed blonde hair and wearing a black hoodie, according to the report.

Police said the bouncer had large cuts on his forehead and on the back of his head.

Because of the injuries, the bouncer was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-8477.