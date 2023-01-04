Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning.

People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.

When police got to the scene, they were notified of a vehicle that could have been involved in the incident, but the people inside that vehicle were not involved, and police are still looking for a suspect.

If anyone has any information on any of these incidents, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386- 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.