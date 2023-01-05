Mayor encourages Jacksonville residents to wear teal on Friday to support Jaguars ahead of showdown against Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of the Jaguars’ showdown this weekend against the Titans, Mayor Lenny Curry is urging Jacksonville residents to “paint the town teal” by wearing team gear on Friday.

“Whether at the Bank, supporting from a local business, or watching from home, make some noise and go all out for the biggest regular season game in franchise history!” reads a news release Thursday from the mayor’s office.

People are encouraged to include #DUUUVAL if they post photos on social media. You can also share your pictures in the News4Jags channel of SnapJAX.

A victory for Jacksonville (8-8) over Tennessee (7-9) on Saturday will deliver the Jaguars the AFC title for the first time since 2017 and guarantee them a home playoff game as the No. 4 seed.

WHAT IF? | Here’s how the Jaguars can make the playoffs even if they lose to the Titans

Saturday’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.