Here’s how the Jaguars can make the playoffs even if they lose to the Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plan for the Jacksonville Jaguars is pretty simple heading into the team’s season finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night: win and you’re in.

The Jags would make the playoffs with a win against the division rival and end the season as AFC South champions. The win would also give the team a home playoff game for the first time in five seasons and cap a dramatic turnaround after finishing with the NFL’s worst record last year.

But, there is a slim chance the Jaguars could make the playoffs even if they lose to the Titans. According to the New York Times playoff calculator, the Jaguars would still have a 12% chance to earn a wild card spot if they lose, based on 70,482 simulations.

Here’s how all the dominoes would have to fall in Week 18 to send the Jaguars back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017:

Buffalo Bills defeat New England Patriots

New York Jets defeat Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns defeat Pittsburg Steelers

If all of those things happen on Sunday, the Jaguars would sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card team and the Titans would host a playoff game as division champs.

In the unlikely event of the game ending in a tie, the Jaguars would also get into the playoffs as division champs because they beat the Titans the last time the two teams played in December, 36-22.

The Jaguars have won four consecutive games for the first time since 2017 following Sunday’s 31-3 blowout of the Texans. The Titans have lost six straight entering the finale.