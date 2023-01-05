Average price of Jaguars-Titans ticket up 70% since Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The average price of a ticket to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ big game this weekend against the Tennessee Titans has increased a whopping 70% since Sunday, according to TicketIQ.

The company, which is a secondary market ticket seller and source of ticket market data, said the cheapest tickets for the showdown with NFL playoff implications have also seen a sharp rise of 58% — from $116 to $183.

Jaguars-Titans ticket price trends (TicketIQ)

A victory for the Jaguars (8-8) over the Titans (7-9) on Saturday will deliver Jacksonville the AFC title for the first time since 2017 and guarantee them a home playoff game as the No. 4 seed.

At last check, according to TicketIQ, the average secondary market list price for the game was $717, making it the most expensive game on the Week 18 schedule, as well as the most expensive regular season game in Jacksonville that the company has ever tracked.

Most expensive NFL Week 18 games (TicketIQ)

TicketIQ’s website showed Thursday that the cheapest ticket for the game was $183 for a seat in Row Y of Section 403 and that a ticket for a seat in Row J of Section 110 at midfield is going as high as $5,882.

The company reports that primary market face-value tickets for the game are virtually sold out.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.