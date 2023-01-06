TELL US: What are your thoughts on the multiple votes for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as he leaves the House floor after the House voted to adjourn for the evening as the House met for a third day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After three days of voting, we are in the midst of the longest contest for U.S. Speaker of the House in 164 years. Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy had been defeated in 11 votes as of Thursday evening.

McCarthy has continued to negotiate with a group of Republicans who’ve asked for concessions. A nominee needs 218 votes but that number could change if members withhold their votes, by voting present.

The House can’t start the a new session or swear in new members until a speaker is elected.

