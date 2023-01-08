Humpback whale spotted in St. Marys this weekend

ST. MARYS, Ga. – A humpback whale was spotted in Georgia over the weekend.

Captain Bud Brasier told News4JAX he spotted the humpback whale in the St. Mary’s Channel on Saturday, Jan. 7 around 11 a.m.

“We were out sailing on our catamaran — Follow That Dream — in the channel when a whale near our boat put on quite a display and show for us! We captured over 100 pictures,” Brasier said.

On Tuesday, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced four more right whale calves were spotted bringing the total to nine for the new year.

