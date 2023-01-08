Jags ‘Fan of the Year’ presented key to TIAA Bank Field among hundreds of fans eager for Saturday’s showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eager fans waiting for the showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans to begin were thoroughly entertained as they waited for Saturday night’s big game.

The Jaguars made sure to ease fans’ nerves by setting up the ultimate fan experience. Plenty of fans decked out in their teal and black and drenched in their Titans gear walked through the entrance with smiles plaster on their faces.

The first 60,000 fans to enter received a teal “It was always the Jags” rally towels.

The Fan Experience also included a wall to leave their marks and write their names and a chance to spin the wheel and win big prizes.

Tyler Derby, the 2022 Jaguars NFL Fan of the Year, was honored before the game with a key to the stadium.

Derby said receiving the key meant everything to him, but it was also something he wasn’t expecting. Tony Boselli, a former Jags player and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Famer, presented the key to him.

“We wanted to present you the first ever Fan of the Year key to the stadium,” Boselli said.

All of this was made possible thanks to friends and other fans.

“I was nominated by some friends, the league reviewed all the applications and worked with the Jaguars to pick their fan of the year,” Derby said. “I was seven years old, our team name was actually the Jaguars and we used their logo as our helmet and it stuck ever since. Since day one.”

Derby has been a season ticket holder for the last five years. He lives near Chicago but tries to be with his teal and black family for as many home games as he can make.

“This team almost feels more together like they’re laying more as a team. I’m really excited with what we can do this year,” Derby said.

Derby said he will probably be the loudest fan cheering in the stadium, which he hopes helps the team take home a win.