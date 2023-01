JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing State Road 228 near Normandy Village Parkway on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

There was no crosswalk where the woman tried to cross the road, according to troopers.

The woman died on scene, according to FHP.

The driver was uninjured.

Expect delays in the area.