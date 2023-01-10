State drops child abuse charge against Ribault High School dean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday afternoon received a disposition notice from the State Attorney’s Office, indicating that the state will not seek charges against a Ribault High School dean that was arrested in a confrontation with a student in December.

The dean was facing a child abuse charge, and Duval County Public Schools said it was a “confrontation with a student” that led to the arrest of Kevin Lorenzo Greene Jr. The employee was removed from student contact amid the investigation.

According to the disposition notice, the student showed “visible signs of increasing anger,” so Greene took him to the ground to restrain him, not knowing what the student was capable of.

The notice indicates that the student’s mother was also interviewed. She stated, the report said, that “...she no longer has the child in her home because he tried to fight her. She stated she does not know where he is now.”

The notice further states that in the case, the state would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the dean acted in a way that violated the child abuse law.