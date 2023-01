JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Fans cheer during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gameday Xpress takes Jaguars fans to and from secure parking lots to TIAA Bank Field. Their website says it ends 1.5 hours after the end of the game. But after the Titans game, many fans said they waited a long to get back to their cars.

So tell us, did you or someone you know have to wait a long time for JTA’s Gameday Xpress?

