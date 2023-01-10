65º

Well-known Jacksonville attorney John Phillips announces he’s running for City Council District 7

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Jacksonville attorney John Phillips (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorney, civil rights advocate and legal commentator, John Phillips, announced on social media Tuesday that he is running for Jacksonville City Council.

John Phillips is known for taking on high-profile and sometimes controversial cases. He most recently had a social media disagreement with Mayor Lenny Curry about political donor Kent Stermon.

Phillips has represented Tiger King star Joe Exotic and starred in the Netflix documentary in 2021.

In his post, Phillips said, “It’s time for a change. We must bring compassion and action to a city which needs more unity and less crime.” He is kicking off his campaign Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at his law office, Phillips & Hunt, in downtown Jacksonville.

