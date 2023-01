PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast after a 21-foot orca whale washed up on the beach this morning.

The whale has died, according to FCSO.

Marine biologists with SeaWorld and officials with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife are also assisting with its necropsy and removal, deputies said.

We are working to learn more information. Avoid the area at this time.