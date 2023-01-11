‘A great young man’: Loved one identifies person fatally shot in Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loved one on Tuesday identified the man killed Monday in a deadly shooting on Martha Street in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood as Jeremiah Prince, 25.

The shooting on Martha Street was one of three reported Monday night in the Jacksonville area. News4JAX on Tuesday obtained surveillance videos from the scene of the shooting, which reveal the sound of approximately 19 gunshots.

Immediately after the last shot is heard, a car can be seen speeding away.

What led up to the gun violence is unclear, but Prince’s loved one told News4JAX that he was hit more than five times by gunfire. She asked not to be identified, but she said that a young life was taken in a senseless attack in front of his home.

She said in a message that Prince will be remembered as:

“A great son, brother, uncle, friend, and overall, just a great young man. Always smiling and joking. Took n roles of many. We have to come up with more ways to solve our problems. Death shouldn’t always be the outcome. They will pay for what they have done.”

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the shooting, and the Sheriff’s Office has not released information pertaining to a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information to call police at 904-630-0500 or to submit an anonymous tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers.