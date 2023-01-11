Jacksonville City Council approves power line raising project bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved a bill committing $27 million to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort.

Last week, the bill was unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and Utilities committees.

The legislation would appropriate $17.5 million in commercial paper borrowing and authorize a $12.5 million loan to the Jacksonville Port Authority to be used toward the completion of the Fulton Cut Power Line Raising project.

The Florida Department of Transportation has committed $22 million to the project.

The estimated cost of the project is between $42.5 million and $45 million, according to the bill.

The cost was originally estimated at around $30 million, but that was in 2020. The Army Corps of Engineers said the lines need to be 20 feet higher for larger ships to pass through. Currently, the power lines are 175 feet above the water line.

News4JAX reported in June that the project is expected to be completed by 2026.