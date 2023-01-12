Jacksonville is one of Zillow’s ‘10 hottest markets of 2023′

Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has topped another list involving more people moving to the area.

Duval County earned an impressive spot on “Zillow’s 10 hottest markets” list, coming in at number six. The list is based on factors such as expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households and job growth compared to new construction.

The only other Florida city to make the list was Miami coming in at number eight. Atlanta, Georgia scored a spot at number nine.

Zillow said it expects Charlotte to be the nation’s hottest housing market in 2023, with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Nashville filling out the top five.

Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2023:

Charlotte Cleveland Pittsburgh Dallas Nashville Jacksonville Kansas City Miami Atlanta Philadelphia

The housing market is expected to continue to cool in 2023 as the high monthly cost of a mortgage continues to dampen sales volume, Zillow said.

