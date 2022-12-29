Jacksonville ranked No. 2 in Forbes ‘best places to live in Florida’ 2022 list

The Jacksonville skyline is looking different

Jacksonville was ranked the second-best place to live in Florida in 2022 by Forbes.

Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate.

Jacksonville beat out other well-known Florida cities such as Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and Gainesville. The only city to beat Jacksonville was Tampa.

“While Jacksonville holds the honor of being Florida’s largest city by population, its combined metro area population is smaller than Miami and Tampa,” Forbes wrote. “You can enjoy big city conveniences and live on the Atlantic Ocean—yet the living costs are relatively affordable.”

Forbes also notes Jacksonville’s banking, healthcare, transportation and hospitals.

Here are the top 10 best cities, in order, to live in Florida, according to Forbes:

1. Tampa

2. Jacksonville

3. Gainesville

4. Cape Coral

5. Orlando

6. Miami

7. Melbourne

8. Sarasota

9. Tallahassee

10. Pensacola

