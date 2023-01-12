Sound off: Fans clowned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke last season. Have you changed your mind?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, left, and team owner Shad Kahn confer during the teams NFL football practice, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last season, Jacksonville Jaguars fans were in a much different place than they are right now.

The team went 1-15 in 2020 and in 2021 made the decision to fire head coach Urban Meyer after a long list of controversies. With the team headed toward another top draft pick, fans showed up at the final game of the season wearing clown costumes.

RELATED | Clowns to crowns: Fan who started petition to fire Jaguars GM Baalke rethinks position after success

The red-nosed protest was a shot by frustrated fans aimed at the team’s leadership, including Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke.

This season, the team managed a dramatic turnaround and captured a division title using a roster full of players brought in by Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson.

At least one fan we talked to has changed his mind about Baalke.

So, Jaguars fans, what about you? How do you feel now about the Jaguars front office? Do you still think Baalke needs to go or are you convinced he is the best person to lead the way on roster decisions?

Tell us by filling out the form below: