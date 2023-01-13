River City events will have crowds packing out Downtown this weekend

What is the future of development in downtown Jacksonville? This group will help decide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While a good amount of Jacksonville residents will be focusing their attention on Saturday’s Jaguars game, the River City is filled with other events that will be happening downtown.

Without a doubt, the TIAA Bank Field will be packed with excited fans anticipating the showdown between Jags and the Chargers for the playoffs. Right across the street from the stadium the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be flooded with lots of laughter because comedian Katt Williams will be hosting a comedy show on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Could Saturday be the coldest Jaguars home game?

Just on the other side of town, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, the Broadway musical Aladdin will be showing while the game is on as well. The Jacksonville Symphony will be performing a tribute to Duke Ellington starting at 7:30 p.m.

Downtown at the Florida Theater, you can expect to hear some tunes from singer Frankie Valli.

The city is lighting up Friendship Fountain in true Jags fashion -- so Saturday from 6-8 p.m. spectators can come to see the fountain lit in teal -- However, the fountain is still in the test phase so this is not the official grand reveal since renovations began.

Jacksonville will have a little of something for everyone looking to be entertained this weekend.