Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to the Jaguars-Chargers playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Fans cheer during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night in an AFC wild-card round matchup.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field downtown.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Upon entry, the first 64,500 fans through the gates will receive white rally towels celebrating the AFC South division title.

Game day timeline

4 p.m. – All parking lots open

4 p.m. – Media Will Call opens near Gate 1

5 p.m. – Fan Entertainment Zone opens (south end zone between Gates 1 and 4)

The ‘80s band RUBIX CUBE will be performing in the Daily’s Place amphitheater pregame. Fans can also enjoy inflatable games, balloon artists, photo opportunities, prize giveaways and more.

5:15 p.m. – Game day ticket office opens (north end zone between Gates 2 and 3)

6 p.m. – All stadium gates open

7:35 p.m. – Team warmups begin

7:59 p.m. – Jaguars drumline performance

8 p.m. – Performance by THE ROAR

8:02 p.m. – Jaxson De Ville aerial stunt

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound former defensive tackle lived up to his nickname of “Big John” from his very first game through the end of his career ten years later. Henderson teamed up with defensive tackle Marcus Stroud to form a defensive tackle tandem that was nearly impenetrable and made the Jaguars defense one of the most formidable in the NFL. Henderson finished his career with 29 sacks and two Pro Bowl recognitions. In 2019, Henderson was named No. 10 on the Jaguars All-25, a collection of the top 25 players in franchise history.

8:06 p.m. – Jaguars offensive player introductions

8:10 p.m. – National Anthem

The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by local favorites and Jaguars season ticket holders Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks Band. Trucks spent time playing with the Allman Brothers, and Tedeschi had a successful solo career. In 2010, the two combined their talents to form the Tedeschi Trucks Band, a blend of American soul, blues, rock and country. Tedeschi Trucks Band christened Daily’s Place in 2017, performing the first-ever concert in the amphitheater. Tedeschi also lent her voice to the Jaguars when she performed the national anthem before the team’s AFC wild-card playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 7, 2018.

The colors for the game will be presented by members of the Northeast Florida Joint Service Honor Guard.

8:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early with construction around the sports complex impacting traffic patterns, a big crowd expected to attend and an event taking place simultaneously at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff.

All parking passes have QR codes on the back that provide specific directions to each parking lot. Fans can also find parking information here.

Reminders for fans

Be clear on game day : The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Mobile ticketing : Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at the entry gates. To access your tickets, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Cashless transactions : Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including JagsPay, Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

TIAA Bank Field is a smoke-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

Halftime entertainment

Saturday’s halftime entertainment will be a performance by New York-based pop-rock band American Authors. The group was formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston and released their debut album “Oh What a Life” in 2014. By 2018, the American Authors had generated over one billion global streams. Their instantly recognizable breakthrough “Best Day of My Life” earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and vaulted to 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in addition to being featured in over 600 movie trailers, TV shows, commercials and as a theme song for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.