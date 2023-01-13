Could Saturday be the coldest Jaguars home game?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This story first appeared in our Weather Authority Insider newsletter. Subscribe here.

It’s a big week for the home team, and it may well be the coldest home game.

A glance at the Jaguars’ 27 years — has it been that long? — reveals that during their inaugural first season, Jacksonville played the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 24, 1995, and won 24-21. With sunshine and breezy cold conditions, the high temperature was a mere 48 degrees. (Jacksonville International Airport had a high of only 46 degrees.)

Saturday’s game time high will be at kickoff — the Jaguars’ 8:15 p.m. start time against the Los Angeles Chargers means temperatures will only go down. The high will be about 42 degrees, with forecast temperatures in the 30s by the end of the game.

And the chill may be impacting the size of the home crowd. Based on my observed Ticketmaster resale prices, the prices have dropped by more than 20% since Tuesday.

Despite the first home playoff game in years, the Jags may only see a partial sellout crowd at The Bank.

But we will see if Jags fans show up. That cold Dec. 24 game back in 1995, even as the team was just 3-12, did see 66,000 out of 72,400 possible fans show up!

Bundle up!