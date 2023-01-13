State files motion for 6-member jury in trial of Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit has filed a motion to impanel a six-member jury for the trial of Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, according to St. Johns County court records.

In the motion, the state says that while Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his St. Johns County schoolmate, it is not a capital case because of his age. He is not eligible for the death penalty, only life in prison.

The state goes on to say that given that reality, state law allows for a six-member jury, not a 12-member jury.

There has been no response yet from the defense.

Fucci’s trial is set for Feb 6. He has a pretrial hearing on Jan. 20.

In the meantime, there are two recent defense filings in which Fucci’s lawyer has asked to be kept confidential. They are still pending.

Fucci, now 16, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the St. Johns County neighborhood where Bailey also lived. Fucci, who was 14 at the time, was arrested in the early morning hours of the next day. Home surveillance videos show the two teens walking through the neighborhood and then only Fucci returning home.

Fucci has been in the Duval County jail pending his trial because the jail in St. Johns County does not have a juvenile wing.