New confidential defense motion filed in case of Aiden Fucci, teen charged in Tristyn Bailey’s death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has filed another motion in his pending case, and is asking that the aim of the motion remain confidential.

Documents obtained Friday by News4JAX show that the motion was filed Wednesday. The St. Johns County Clerk of Courts on Thursday informed the lawyer that the motion does not meet the requirements of confidentiality and gave the attorney 10 days to seek a hearing on the matter.

Notably, there was a confidential filing last year and that remains under seal.

Fucci’s trial remains scheduled for Feb 6. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Fucci, now 16, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, his schoolmate. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day last year in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the neighborhood where Bailey also lived. He was arrested in the early morning hours the next day.

Fucci is being tried as an adult, although he was 14 at the time of his arrest. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.