JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside.

During a previous arraignment hearing, Jones, 18, was ordered held without bond in the Duval County jail. Detectives said Jones was found at a home not far from the scene of the shooting, which was reported Monday on Bridges Road near Dunn Avenue.

The arrest report News4JAX obtained from court records is largely unredacted. One of the victims mentioned in the report was previously identified as a 44-year-old man. The report shows he was found shot to death in front of the house and that he had an unknown relationship with the suspect.

The report notes the two other victims were found in a bedroom, also shot multiple times. Police identified them as a 58-year-old, who was said to be an “acquaintance” of the suspect, and a 63-year-old man, whose relationship was listed as “other family.”

According to the report, Jones drove to a home on V C Johnson Road, and the car he was driving, a black Toyota Camry, belonged to one of the victims in the house. Notably, the report says, he’s also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The report states that a witness saw Jones arrive at the residence armed with a handgun, where he was “confronted by male acquaintances.” The report adds that “This confrontation stemmed from an incident that the male acquaintances discovered Ja-Darrius was involved in...” at a home on Bridges Road. Investigators write that it led to a fight and that Jones fled on foot.

When police arrived at V C Johnson Road, the report states, Jones was found outside the residence and taken into custody. Police previously reported that he was spotted escaping the home through a window and was apprehended after a short chase.

During an interview, the report states, Jones “...confessed to shooting and killing all three of the deceased victims.”