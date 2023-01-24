Storm Snaps: See pics & videos of Houston-area tornado damage

Severe weather battered Southeast Texas on Tuesday, with multiple areas reporting flooding and damage to property.
Take a look at some of the damage left behind after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the Houston area:
WEEinthecity
At 2:53, the house in the left corner disappears in the driving sideways rain.
RussellShawn
Tornado blew over a van onto a car on 45s at the beltway with power lines
Grace P
Texas city at 3:00 pm crazy wind and rain
Linda
I live in Strawberry Glen subdivision in Pasadena and this is pics of some of the damage our neighborhood has suffered.
G-Man
Tree blow over from high winds
RedShoeRyan
A truck was blown over by the strong winds on Beltway 8 & Fairmont Parkway
KPRC 2 Derrick
Multiple vehicles flooded after driving through high water on Wednesbury Lane
KristinK
Lake Jackson, TX
@Oyster Creek Drive and Dixie Drive
Pecan Lake Estates Neighboehood
Pins User
Santa Fe, Vacek Rd. Travelled about 150 yards.
Nick D
Pearland off of Pearland Parkway. Results of tornado or Microburst.
