Storm Snaps: See pics & videos of Houston-area tornado damage

Johnny Graham walks past his storm-damaged office on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Pasadena, Texas. A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast Tuesday, spawning tornados that caused damage east of Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Severe weather battered Southeast Texas on Tuesday, with multiple areas reporting flooding and damage to property.

Take a look at some of the damage left behind after severe storms and a tornado ripped through the Houston area:

Gissel
Houston
Sarah Pucci
Houston
weather geek trucker

A small twister formed near Fowlerton Texas

Fowlerton
WEEinthecity

At 2:53, the house in the left corner disappears in the driving sideways rain.

League City
RussellShawn

Tornado damage at car dealership

Houston
RussellShawn

Tornado blew over a van onto a car on 45s at the beltway with power lines

Houston
Yadira86

Truck under water

Houston
Andrea Durkee
Houston
Vicki Sorensen
Houston
Grace P

Texas city at 3:00 pm crazy wind and rain

Texas City
debwein

Too close for comfort!

Houston
Nessa12

Near fairmont Pasadena

Houston
Linda

I live in Strawberry Glen subdivision in Pasadena and this is pics of some of the damage our neighborhood has suffered.

Houston
Mmartin1407
Houston
G-Man

Tree blow over from high winds

Houston
SPena
Eagle Lake
RedShoeRyan

A truck was blown over by the strong winds on Beltway 8 & Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena
Blootered

High winds and roof damage.

Houston
KPRC 2 Derrick

Turn around, don't drown!

Houston
KPRC 2 Derrick

Multiple vehicles flooded after driving through high water on Wednesbury Lane

Houston
KristinK

Lake Jackson, TX @Oyster Creek Drive and Dixie Drive Pecan Lake Estates Neighboehood

Houston
Pins User

Santa Fe, Vacek Rd. Travelled about 150 yards.

Santa Fe
Nick D

Pearland off of Pearland Parkway. Results of tornado or Microburst.

Pearland
Pins User

Deer Park- Center Street

Houston
Mikeheadley

Flooding at the Hermann Park golf course

Houston

