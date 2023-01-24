Your Voice Matters: We’re interviewing every Jacksonville mayoral candidate. What are your questions?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the coming weeks, News4JAX is planning to sit down with all eight candidates who are running for Jacksonville mayor in the 2023 election.

This Week In Jacksonville host Kent Justice will have each of the candidates on his show starting this week for in-depth interviews.

Kent will start by speaking with three of the candidates on Thursday for his show that airs on Sunday morning. His first group of interviews will feature two candidates that have already made headlines with their attack ads in recent weeks — Republicans LeAnna Cumber and Daniel Davis. Perennial candidate Omega Allen, who is not affiliated with any party, will also be on the show this week.

Kent is known around News4JAX for being prepared with a long list of relevant questions for everyone he interviews, but this time we need your help.

As part of our Your Voice Matters campaign, we want to hear the questions you have for the candidates and what issues matter most to you heading into the March election.

Click here to fill out a form to ask your questions and we will pick some to ask the candidates. You can either ask a general question or ask a question of a specific candidate.

The whole idea is that we want voters to tell us what is important to people living in Jacksonville, not the candidates.

Next week, Democrats Donna Deegan and Audrey Gibson will be joined by Republican Al Ferraro. The week after that, the final two qualified candidates will be interviewed: Republican Frank Keasler and write-in candidate Brian Griffin.

We plan to write stories about each of the candidates and their responses so you know where they stand on important issues, so look out for that starting next week.

