As Gov. DeSantis begins second term, what issues would you like to see his administration focus on?

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla. The Governor announced increased funding for the environmental protection of Biscayne Bay. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to be sworn in on Tuesday in Tallahassee for the start of his second term.

In his first term, DeSantis prioritized issues that polarized the state, including controversial stances on immigration, LGBTQ issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Gov. DeSantis preparing to be sworn in for second term

As his second term begins following a landslide win, what are the key issues you would like to see the DeSantis administration focus on? We want to hear from you. Tell us by filling out the form below.

