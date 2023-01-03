As Gov. DeSantis begins second term, what issues would you like to see his administration focus on?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla. The Governor announced increased funding for the environmental protection of Biscayne Bay. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to be sworn in on Tuesday in Tallahassee for the start of his second term.

In his first term, DeSantis prioritized issues that polarized the state, including controversial stances on immigration, LGBTQ issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

